Susan Winfield, the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, visited Hebburn Cemetery on Sunday (April 10) along with members of the community to plant three trees as the country prepares to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne on June 2.

Around 50 people turned out for the event in celebration to commemorate the latest landmark in the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

A four-day bank holiday weekend is part of the plans in place, with workers across the country given two days off in June which will coincide with the most prominent weekend of celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Susan Winfield with organiser John Stewart.

Mrs Winfield said: “Queen Elizabeth has served this country and the commonwealth for 70 years, we owe her enormous gratitude so that’s why we’re all here today to plant these trees as a celebration.

"It’s lovely to see the community of all ages come together and I’m sure everyone will enjoy the Jubilee when it comes around in June.

"The friends of Hebburn Cemetery have been fantastic and I’m very privileged to be invited along as the representative of every area of Tyne and Wear.”

Mrs Susan Winfield at Hebburn Cemetery.

The planting was followed by refreshments and cakes for all visitors.

Christine Routledge, vice chair of the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery said: “It’s great for the community to all get together, and it’s nice to see people of all ages come today to celebrate.

"Everyone has really enjoyed it and it’s just the start of the celebrations. The Friends of the Hebburn Cemetery has a following and it’s our way of giving back.”

As part of a fortnightly trip out, children at Nurserytime Hebburn also visit the cemetery to plant trees and are currently planning their Jubilee celebrations.

Crowds gathered at Hebburn Cemetery this morning.

Manager Elena Wood said: “The children get a lot out of spending time planting and it’s great to be able to get out and do something hands on.

"We’re planning our Jubilee celebrations for the children and it wonderful that we can get that people of all ages are getting involved,”