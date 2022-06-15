Lottery winner celebrates on South Shields beach as she looks to make a year of memories

Sam Gray, 46, found out she won the life changing amount of money on May 26 and is set to bag a total of £120,000 over the next year.

Sam, who works in banking, is a regular lottery player and usually goes for the lucky dip, but this time decided to use her own random numbers that were saved to her account more than two years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lottery winner Sam Gray

After finding out she was a winner, Sam was in disbelief and is now looking forward to making a year of incredible memories with family and loved ones.

With the money, Sam is planning on learning to drive and eventually getting a Mini, renovating her apartment and booking a dream holiday she wouldn’t of normally been able to do.

Sam was unveiled as the lucky winner at an event on Littlehaven Beach, where she celebrated with a bottle of champagne.

“When I first saw that I’d won I was a little bit hysterical – crying one minute and laughing the next,” she said.

Sam celebrating with some champagne

"I kept checking the app to make sure it was right. My numbers were totally random and had been sitting in my account for about two years.

“I love my job so I’m planning on continuing to work and enjoy the money by taking some holidays and spending time with my family.

“At first my Mum thought it was a scam! Everyone I’ve spoke to about it has been really happy, positive and upbeat about it for me, especially after I’ve bought them a few drinks!”

One holiday destination in mind is Pefkos, in Rhodes, Greece, where Sam and her family would regularly holiday together when she was a child.

Sam celebrating with champagne

Sam lost her Dad last year and wants to take her Mum back to the sentimental destination and also donating to a Greek dog shelter, where he rescued her own dog.