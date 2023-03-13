Major Metro closure will cause disruption between South Gosforth and Airport this month

The metro line between South Gosforth and Airport will be closed for five days later this month causing major disruption.

Nexus is carrying out £1.6m renewal work on the overhead line between the stations from Monday 20th March to Friday 24th.

The development work is part of a £36.4m wire renewal programme which started in 2011 and will be completed n 2025.

The overhead wires are 40 years old.

Stuart Clarke, Metro infrastructure director, said: “This is vital investment in new Metro infrastructure ahead of welcoming our new trains.

“I understand this causes some disruption, and we always try to make closures as short as possible and to provide a good replacement bus service when there are lines affected,

but it is necessary to make sure that the Metro system is fit for the future.

“This is the same wire that was installed 40 years ago when Metro was first opened so it has become worn and more prone to failure.”

Customers will, instead, have to use a replacement bus service- the 900- which will call at all Metro stations on the affected route.