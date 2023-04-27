Man, 20, taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in South Shields

Emergency services were called to Temple Park Road shortly before 2pm on Thursday, April 27, after they received reports of a collision between a motorbike and another vehicle.

Officers from Northumbria Police, as well as staff from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Great North Air Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

The 20-year-old man, who was riding the motorbike, was taken to South Tyneside District Hospital following the incident - his condition is unknown at this time.

Emergency services were called to Temple Park Road.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that Temple Park Road remains closed between Reading Road and Ascot Road.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 2pm today, we received a report of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and motorbike on Temple Park Road, in South Shields.

“Officers attended and the rider of the motorbike, a man aged 20, was found to have suffered serious injuries.

“He has now been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Temple Park Road is currently closed between Reading Road and Ascot Road to allow for removal of vehicles from the scene.”

A NEAS spokesperson added: “We were called at 13:48pm to a road traffic collision between a car and motorcycle on Temple Park Road, South Shields.

“We sent two emergency ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and had support from colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service.

“One patient was transported by road to South Tyneside Hospital.”

