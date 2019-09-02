Man dies after being airlifted to hospital following fall from cliffs near Marsden Grotto
A man has died after falling from the cliffs near Marsden Grotto on Saturday afternoon.
The man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the fall but sadly died in hospital.
Emergency services had received a report of concern for a man near the cliffs off the Coast Road, in South Shields.
Officers spoke to the man and tired to bring him to safety but he fell from the cliffs.
The Great North Air Ambulance was called to the scene and the man was airlifted to hospital with head injuries.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 5pm on Saturday, August 31, we received a report of concern for a man near the cliffs on the Coast Road, South Shields.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“Officers attended and spoke to the man to try and bring him to safety but he fell from the cliffs. He was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.
“There is not thought to be any third party involvement and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”
North East Ambulance Service, Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Sunderland Coastguard and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade attended the scene.
* The Samaritans is there for anyone in need 24 hours a day. Call for free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.