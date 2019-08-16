Man taken to hospital after rescue from River Tyne in South Shields
Emergency crews helped a man out of the water after he was spotted in the River Tyne in South Shields.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were alerted to the incident near the Customs House at around 12.45pm on Friday, August 16.
A double-crewed ambulance, two Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart) and an officer were sent to the call out by NEAS and it said one patient was taken to South Tyneside District Hospital.
A spokesperson for SSVLB said: “The team were tasked by Humber to the Customs House after a report of a male in the water.
”While en route, the person had been assisted out and we were asked to initially provide first until the ambulance arrived.
“As team members arrived the ambulance was on scene and tending to the casualty, Humber were updated and they were happy to stand us down.”