Man taken to hospital following fall on South Shields street

Emergency services were called to a street in South Shields following a report of an injured man.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:13 am

The North East Ambulance Service were called to the junction of Coronation Street and Station Road, South Shields at 8.44pm last night, Tuesday, January 26 following a report of an injured man.

The man had fallen near the Commercial Road Roundabout and was treated by paramedics before being taken to South Tyneside Hospital.

Go North East buses were diverted last night following the incident and Northumbria Police also attended the scene but stood down a short while later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services were called to a street in South Shields last night.

Read More

Read More
Popular South Shields market stall Yvonne’s Haberdashery shuts up shop after mor...

A Force spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an injured man on the Commercial Road Roundabout, South Shields, on Tuesday, January 25.

“At around 8.50pm officers attended the scene where a man had fallen and was being treated by paramedics.

“Officers were stood down from the scene and there was no further police involvement.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

South ShieldsNorth East Ambulance ServicePoliceStation RoadNorthumbria Police