The North East Ambulance Service were called to the junction of Coronation Street and Station Road, South Shields at 8.44pm last night, Tuesday, January 26 following a report of an injured man.

The man had fallen near the Commercial Road Roundabout and was treated by paramedics before being taken to South Tyneside Hospital.

Go North East buses were diverted last night following the incident and Northumbria Police also attended the scene but stood down a short while later.

Emergency services were called to a street in South Shields last night.

A Force spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an injured man on the Commercial Road Roundabout, South Shields, on Tuesday, January 25.

“At around 8.50pm officers attended the scene where a man had fallen and was being treated by paramedics.

“Officers were stood down from the scene and there was no further police involvement.”

