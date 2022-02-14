How South Shields Marine School is helping Britain's bustling ports to thrive by training up bright new talent

ABP Ports Apprentices Will Parker, Isabel Waterfall, Joe Dickinson and Mathew Rattenbury, who have completed the PMMO course.

South Tyneside College said apprentices from ports around the country are being sent to South Shields Marine School to learn essential skills as future key workers within the transportation sector.

The marine school is the only centre accredited to run the new Port Marine Operations Officer (PMOO) apprenticeship.

Already around a dozen trainees from Associated British Ports and the Port of Dover, two of the country’s leading maritime bodies, have benefitted.

But lecturers say the programme is receiving strong impetus from port bosses and apprentices alike, in part because it can be tailored to an individual employer’s needs.

And with 95% of trade entering the UK via the seas, they believe the training it provides is essential to keeping imports and exports running smoothly.

Curriculum leader Josslynne Brown said the level 4 PMOO programme was a welcome boost for apprentices and employees.

She said: “This apprenticeship is hugely relevant and important to the maritime sector and to employers who run port operations in the UK.

“Within its framework are an extremely wide range of skills that are important to support the continued development and training of key port workers.

“Huge responsibility can rest on those who carry out port duties, which is why a high level of skill is required for apprentices coming on board.

“There are many different areas of expertise open to them, and this course helps recruits to understand many of them.

“They benefit by then being able to choose the area of port operations which suits them best as their chosen career path.

“This means their employers receive a boost by those they employ having a varied understanding of port operations as a whole.”

Training includes mooring boat operations, health and safety, radio room and marine control centre operations, and basic routine maintenance of marine craft and equipment.

A key apprenticeship element is that South Shields Marine School can make it bespoke to each employer’s specific requirements.

Josslynne added: “The programme includes block learning in South Shields, but the timeframe can be adjusted to suit.

“Ideally, it is for apprentices with no experience of working at a port, but we can tailor it for those who have spent time in that environment.

“Feedback from the course has been very positive. Apprentices have said their eyes have been opened in a positive way to the work their port does.”

The apprenticeship lasts for up to 30 months, with the marine school’s involvement being a mix of academic and hands-on instruction.

Each apprentice must do a minimum of 20 per cent of their learning ‘off the job’, meaning the marine school typically supports them for at least six months.

The remainder of the programme is delivered through work experience at their place of employment with a port company.

Port Marine Operations Officers work to ensure the safe transit and handling of vessels into and out of a port, and may work as a leader or member of a port or harbour marine operations team.

More information about the PMOO is available by visiting www.instituteforapprenticeships.org/apprenticeship-standards/port-marine-operations-officer-v1-0.

Alternatively, the marine school’s Jon Milner can be contacted at [email protected] or by calling 0191 427 3569.

