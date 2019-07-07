Marsden cliff collapse reports sparks emergency call out to under-threat coastline
Further checks have been made at a section of coastline which is at risk of falling into the sea.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was alerted to a report a section of the cliffs at Marsden had crumbled due to coastal erosion.
The officers were called out to check the area just after 6pm yesterday, Saturday, July 6, to investigate the area between Marsden and Souter.
The area at the top of the cliffs has already been cordoned off by South Tyneside Council following concerns a sea cave could collapse, with the area of The Leas between the Marsden Grotto and Souter Lighthouse taped off to keep people safe.
Read More
The National Trust, which owns The Leas, has echoed the appeal for visitors to keep back from the area over the concerns.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Coastguard has issued a reminder to visitors to keep to the paths in the wake of the fresh alert.
A spokesperson said: “With no visible find of further cliff erosion found the team was able to stand down.
“The public are to be aware that the area on top of the cliffs remains cordoned off due to a previous fall earlier in the week and that for everyone’s safety you are to follow the diversions in place utilising the public footpaths.”
The service has also said people should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in all coastal emergencies.