Marsden Cricket Club aiming to raise £10,000 to help recover from double blow of pandemic and storm damage

The club, launched in 1925 and which plays at Jack Clark Park in South Shields, is looking for support from the public to raise vital funds.

Like many clubs and businesses, Marsden Cricket Club was hit hard by the pandemic. Restrictions meant the clubhouse and bar were unable to open and usual functions and fundraising events were unable to take place. The loss in revenue caused a financial strain on the club.

On top of that, the club was also hit by storms in recent months, causing significant damage including the destruction of perimeter fencing and safety netting, damage to score boxes, garage roofing and decking and repairs to the covers.

Damaged caused by storms

George Craig, head of cricket at the club, said: “The storm left our ground decimated. Our safety netting, perimeter fencing and covers were destroyed, score boxes have been damaged and repairs are needed across the ground.

“We would like to thank Foresport Fencing & Sport England for their incredible work with repairs, however these have come at a considerable cost to our club which is ran through the hard work of a number of volunteers, and has minimal income during winter months. We would appreciate any support in our recovery from the damaged caused.”

The club is a member of the Durham & North East Cricket League and runs a number of teams from as young as five, right through the junior ages and academy level and senior teams.

Damage caused by the storm

It is hoped the funds raised from the latest project will help support the running of the club for years to come, and help it not only recover from the last two years but also support the development of young cricketers across South Tyneside.

George said: “We are very much a community based club, we have volunteers who give up their time to learn and train the youngsters in cricket.

“Any past or present members who want to get involved, or any local businesses who feel like they can involved with the club please do. The public too, if you can help please help us, it will enable us to get the season up and running. It’s been a massive disruption but we can get there with your help.”

The club is almost at £8,000 but still needs a little more help them reach its £10,000 target.

Youngsters from Marsden Cricket Club

Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/marsden-cc-crowdfunder-2022 to find out more and donate.