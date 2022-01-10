Martin Lewis recommends these tips to save money when energy prices rise
From the month of April energy prices are expected to rise
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:23 pm
A new higher energy cap is expected to be announced in February which will see energy prices increase in April.
Most consumers are protected by the current cap which stops bills from rising above £1,277 for domestic usage, but this may increase to over £2,000 when the new cap comes into effect.
The rising cost of energy has already effected many as suppliers went bust in 2021 leaving consumers on the receiving end.