Mary Poppins flew into Beamish to make sure everything was looking spit spot at the region’s favourite museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Group musical is enjoying a month-long run at Sunderland Empire - and there’s still some tickets available.

Cast members from Mary Poppins attend a press call at Beamish Museum ahead of their performance at the empire Theatre in Sunderland | David Wood

The cast took a break from the show to step back in time and visit Beamish Museum’s 1900s Town to relive the era in which the classic story is set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Mary Poppins wows audience in the most delightful way

The cast including Australian Leading Lady Stefanie Jones (Mary Poppins), Australian “triple threat” Jack Chambers (Bert), Olivier nominee Michael D. Xavier (George Banks), and Sarah-Marie Maxwell (Winifred Banks) travelled to the recently awarded Art Fund Museum of the Year to pose for these great photos.

The cast spent the afternoon exploring the Edwardian era street, counting shillings at the Bank, capturing family photographs at JR & D Edis Photographers and visiting Ravensworth Terrace, which brought all the charm of Cherry Tree Lane as Mary Poppins made sure the children’s nursery was spit spot.

Mary Poppins the musical is impressing Empire audiences in the most delightful way until Saturday, October 25.

Making sure everything is looking spit spot | David Wood

This tour of Mary Poppins marks the 20th anniversary of the musical and is the largest production on tour with a touring company of 100 people and 17 45-foot trailers moving the production into Sunderland Empire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his visit to Beamish for the first time and returning to Sunderland Empire, Michael D. Xavier said: “We had an absolutely fantastic day at Beamish today wondering the streets, sampling the atmosphere and interacting with the lovely staff members.

“It was the perfect start to our time up here in the North East. I’m such a huge fan of Sunderland and the Empire theatre. The audiences here are fun, fully invested and full of joy.”

Emily Frankish, Visitor Experience Manager at Beamish Museum said: “We were delighted to have the cast of Mary Poppins join us at Beamish. It’s such a well-loved, iconic show, and it was amazing to see aspects of it brought to life at the museum.

Cast members from Mary Poppins attend a press call at Beamish Museum ahead of their performance at the empire Theatre in Sunderland | David Wood

“The 1900s Town and Fairground are ideal settings to complement the cast and the story of Mary Poppins – practically perfect, in fact – and it has been a real honour to welcome the teams from Mary Poppins and Sunderland Empire to Beamish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the world’s favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane has a score including the classic Sherman Brothers songs; Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.