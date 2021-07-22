The popular shop moved to its current base in Waterloo Square in 2018 after taking over the previous home of doomed chain BHS.

The new 25,000 sq.ft store is set to open at 9am on Friday, August 6, and will offer an even bigger selection of great bargains from big brands across a variety of departments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B&M Bargains store in Waterloo Square, South Shields.

Work to transform the shop has already been going on for some time following feedback from customers in South Shields who said they wanted a larger shop in the town.

Store manager at B&M South Shields, said: “We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new and improved store, we’re all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our customers through the doors next month.”

But shoppers are being warned that the expansion will mean closing the existing South Shields shop for five days from the end of trading on Saturday, July 31, to allow staff to set up the new unit.

However, once the store opens on August 6, B&M shoppers will be spoilt for choice with a wider variety of branded groceries on offer including food, drink, baby food and pet food.

The store also promises to offer a fantastic selection of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games and gifts.