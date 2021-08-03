Meet some of the organisations doing incredible work in South Tyneside and the North East

The invaluable work of the voluntary sector has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

We wanted to raise the profile of the organisations helping families across South Tyneside, the wider North East and beyond.

We asked the Shields Gazette readers to shout out a charity or other organisation doing great work, with hundreds of people getting in touch to share a cause close to their hearts.

Our heartfelt thanks to all of the organisations and volunteers giving their time, energy and hard work to helping all of us when we need it. We included as many as possible in this article.

Bede's Helping Hands Foodbank, Jarrow: Providing services including food parcels, wellbeing calls and shopping support.

Bliss=ABILITY, South Shields: A place of contact supporting disabled people.

Bright Futures Young Women's Project, South Shields: Working with young women to give them a brighter future.

Cancer Connections, South Shields: Serving people suffering from cancer and their families.

The Charlie and Carter Foundation, South Shields: Providing financial support to the parents of seriously ill children with life-limiting conditions.

Children's Heart Unit Fund (CHUF), Newcastle: Supporting pioneering services to positively impact children who receive heart treatment in the North East and their families.

Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, South Shields: Inspiring and supporting others to reach their full potential through love of performance and sport.

Clegwell & Hartleyburn Community Hub, Hebburn: Offering facilities and activities to the community across two centres.

Daft as a Brush, Newcastle: Providing a free transport service to and from the Freeman or RVI Hospitals for outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy treatment.

Great North Air Ambulance: Bringing pioneering pre-hospital care to the severely ill and injured.Hebburn Cemetery Group

Hebburn Helps: Community food bank and crisis response.

Hospitality and Hope, South Shields: A food bank and support service for vulnerable people.

The Kayaks, South Shields: A support group for children and young people with special needs.

Maggie’s Newcastle: Offering free support for people with cancer and their families.

Northumbria Blood Bikes, Durham: Delivering urgent medical supplies and blood out of hours.

Oasis Community Housing, Gateshead: Homelessness prevention and intervention.

The People's Angels CIC, South Shields: Providing help and support for people in South Tyneside who are in crisis.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade: A 24-hour coastal search and rescue back-up, in conjunction with HM Coastguard.

South Tyneside Ability FC, Hebburn: Disabled football coaching for children and adults.

South Tyneside Young Carers, South Shields: Supporting young carers and their families.

St Francis Animal Rescue, South Shields: Helping sick and injured animals with rescue, rehabilitation and treatment.

St Oswald's Hospice, Newcastle: Providing specialist care for adults, babies and children.

Tiny Lives Trust, Newcastle: Supporting newborn, premature and sick babies and their families.

Waves Additional Needs Support Group, Jarrow: Working together towards wellbeing.

Willows Cat Adoption Centre, South Shields: A shelter helping stray and abandoned cats.

