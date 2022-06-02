Lucy Hoggett, from South Shields was born on June 2, 2012 at 12.07am, making her the first ever baby to be born on the Queen’s Jubilee at South Tyneside hospital.

Little Lucy weighed 8lbs and was presented with a Queen’s Jubilee commemorative coin by maternity staff back in 2012, which resides on her family mantelpiece.

Mum Helen, 43 says Lucy loves sharing her birthday with Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee.

Helen said: “I remember at the time, the rules had changed on providing milk if you weren’t breast feeding so I was flapping just thinking about the milk we had left in the car and I’d not long had Lucy before all these doctors and nurses flooded in so I thought something was wrong.

"They then presented a Queen’s Jubilee coin which was lovely and Lucy still has now.”

Lucy, who is a pupil at Westoe Crown Primary School, has recently taken her unique gift into school as part of show and tell.

Lucy with her mum Helen and brother Dominic.

Helen added: “She loves telling people about her birthday and my dad calls her Jubilee Lucy – she can’t wait for her birthday this year.”

Lucy is celebrating her special birthday this year with a pamper party and is also set to head to the Lake District with her family as a joint birthday celebration with her 13-year-old brother Dominic who was born the day before on June 1, 2008.

Helen said: “I think it’s lovely getting the children involved with the Jubilee and especially as it may sadly be the final one.”

