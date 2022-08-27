Meet the young Lionesses hoping to follow in footsteps of England's Euro stars

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The under 9’s Jarrow Lionesses, who have played together for one year, have been celebrating a ‘monumental’ season after winning the Russell Foster Under 8's league and moving up to the under 9's Premier League.

Following the success of the England women's national football team – who were crowned UEFA Women's EURO 2022 winners after defeating Germany 2-1 in extra time in a Wembley Stadium final – the girls hope to encourage other young girls to get involved in sports.

Coach Gary Thomas, from Hebburn, says the girls have “grown and developed massively” in just 12 months after also winning the League Cup.

Jarrow FC U9's girls football team hope to encourage other girls to get involved in sport.

He said: “Some of the team hadn’t even kicked a ball when they first started, they were quiet and shy and now after a year of playing together they have developed hugely – they have done incredibly well.

"Everyone just enjoys it, they have grown so much and still have fun which is the beauty of it. They’re absolutely brilliant, we have a few divas I must say but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The team, who are sponsored by The Lakeside Catering and The New Key Support Ltd, train on a Tuesday and Thursday at Monkton Stadium in Jarrow and will start their next season in September as they hope for another winning streak.

Jarrow FC U9's girls football team are the winners of last season's league.

Gary, who has been coaching in football since 2007, added: “The excitement of the Lionesses’ win was fantastic and all the girls were talking about it and celebrating, there was just a real buzz and we hope to get more girls involved.

"They watched all the games and learnt from the Lionesses, so we hope to inspire more young girls to join us and just get involved in sports. The main thing is about having fun, keeping fit and making friends and that’s what we’re all about.”

Anybody wanting to join the U9’s team can get involved by contacting this page here.