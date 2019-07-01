Missing girl, 14, found safe and well
Police searching for a missing 14-year-old girl have confirmed she has been found safe and well.
By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 06:44
Elissa Stokoe had been missing from Durham City since Saturday, June 29.
Durham Constabulary appealed for anyone who may have any information about her whereabouts to come forward.
A spokesman has confirmed that she has been found safe and well.
The force has also thanked the members of the public who shared the appeal on social media which helped locate Elissa.