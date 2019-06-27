Money well spent or leave it alone? Gazette readers have their say on extra safety measures at South Shields cliffs
Calls to introduce safety measures along the South Tyneside coastline have been both backed and criticised by Gazette readers.
Safety netting, bollards and boulders are just some of the measures which have been suggested in the fresh calls for change.
Emergency services were called to The Leas on Sunday, June 23 after a man went over the cliffs in his car.
He remains in hospital with severe injuries and Northumbria Police is continuing inquiries into the incident.
As campaigner Jean Costello, whose son Stephen died in 2007 after his car went over the cliffs, made renewed pleas for more to be done in terms of safety, you got in touch to share your views on the issue.
Here is what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Oliver Wallhead: “Don't go ruining our beautiful stretch of coastline please with ‘safety measures’ that will just be bypassed the minute they are installed.”
Jean Costello: “If one life is saved it would be money well spent!”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Steven Westy: “The only one thing that will stop cars from going over the cliffs is if the council/National Trust place large boulders along the cliffs.”
Kimberley Keeney: “Something should be done to stop cars from entering the Leas, with a route in for emergency vehicles only.”
Dariush Robertson: “They should just leave it alone. You can't really build more substantial fencing or walls near the edge as it's not very stable to begin with.”
Paul Brenen: “The white bar is enough. Maybe a few more blocks either side to stop cars, but this would prevent emergency services.”
Emi Lou Hawk: “I’d rather have lovely messages put on the bollards already there.”
Carol Hall: “I really don’t think more safety measures will make any difference!”