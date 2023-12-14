Monkton Academy win national cricket programme's Primary School of the Year award
Three pupils and two members of staff from Monkton Academy attended Lord’s Cricket Ground in London to pick up the Chance 2 Shine Primary School of the Year 2023 award.
The programme offers coaching in schools and the award recognises the school’s engagement with the scheme and the development of cricket in school and beyond.
Monkton was nominated by Durham County Cricket Club.
From more than 5,000 primary schools they were shortlisted for the final three.
A film crew from Chance 2 Shine travelled north to film the children playing cricket and interview them, along with school staff and Durham coaches.
Engagement in the programme and the desire for more has created the development of a performance pathway with South Shields Cricket Club, which offers additional coaching in the school and players are able to attend club cricket training and represent SSCC in both softball and hardball fixtures.
The partnership has flourished with students from Monkton Academy benefitting from cricket coaching throughout the summer holidays, fully funded.
Furthermore, to offer as many competitive opportunities to all the students, Monkton Academy hosted its own version of the Hundred cricket tournament in the summer.
Local street names were utilised to create the team names and every student participated in the competition.
Children really enjoyed mixing with youngsters from other year teams, which helped with improving their social skills, determination and resilience.
The school said a great day was had by all!
Chance to Shine invited three of the academy’s children and two staff to the awards ceremony hosted at Lord’s.
The evening included a tour of the ground, and at the ceremony itself they were announced as the winning primary school for 2023 – a fantastic achievement for all involved.