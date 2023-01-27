More identify as LGB+.

Data from the 2021 census shows 870 people aged between 16 and 24 in the area said they identified with a sexuality other than heterosexual, alongside 1,070 aged between 25 and 34.

It means about 6.1% of those aged under 35 in South Tyneside said they identified with an LGB+ sexuality.

Additionally, the data shows females in the area were more likely to identify with a minority sexuality – with 1,820 saying they were not straight compared to 1,360 males.

The census, for the first time, also asked people about their gender identity.

In South Tyneside, 465 (0.4%) people said they did not identify with the gender assigned to them at birth.

The figures show 125 people aged 16 to 24 years said they were transgender – accounting for 26.9% of the trans community in the area.

In England and Wales, the majority of LGB+ people were aged between 16 and 34 (57.9%), with about 6.2% of the age group identifying with a minority sexuality.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights charity Stonewall said the latest census breakdown shows that with each passing generation, more people feel safer to come out as LGBT+.

Stonewall said: "We now see that younger generations feel safer to be themselves.

"Each generation reports more lesbian, gay and bi people – but that doesn’t necessarily mean there are now simply more of us.

