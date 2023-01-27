News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

More people identify as LGB+ in South Tyneside

More than one in 20 people aged under 35 in South Tyneside identify with an LGB+ sexual orientation, new figures show.

By Sonja Tutty
2 hours ago - 1 min read
More identify as LGB+.
More identify as LGB+.

Data from the 2021 census shows 870 people aged between 16 and 24 in the area said they identified with a sexuality other than heterosexual, alongside 1,070 aged between 25 and 34.

It means about 6.1% of those aged under 35 in South Tyneside said they identified with an LGB+ sexuality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Additionally, the data shows females in the area were more likely to identify with a minority sexuality – with 1,820 saying they were not straight compared to 1,360 males.

The census, for the first time, also asked people about their gender identity.

Most Popular

In South Tyneside, 465 (0.4%) people said they did not identify with the gender assigned to them at birth.

The figures show 125 people aged 16 to 24 years said they were transgender – accounting for 26.9% of the trans community in the area.

In England and Wales, the majority of LGB+ people were aged between 16 and 34 (57.9%), with about 6.2% of the age group identifying with a minority sexuality.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights charity Stonewall said the latest census breakdown shows that with each passing generation, more people feel safer to come out as LGBT+.

Stonewall said: "We now see that younger generations feel safer to be themselves.

"Each generation reports more lesbian, gay and bi people – but that doesn’t necessarily mean there are now simply more of us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It suggests that older generations were not always safe or free to speak about their experiences.”

South TynesideDataWalesEngland