Composite

More pictures from South Tyneside and London on the last day of the Platinum Jubilee weekend

South Tyneside’s Platinum Jubilee weekend has been wrapped up.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 6:05 pm

Parties and events have been under way for four days as the borough played its part in celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

And in London, Her Majesty delighted revellers by making a much-anticipated Buckingham Palace balcony appearance as a parade down The Mall celbraetd each decade of her reign.

During the Queen’s appearance a choir of celebrities including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw and Felicity Kendal took part in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen.

Undefined: readMore

1. Taking the plunge

Fun at the party in Orchid Gardens

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Family group

The Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte watch the parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Photo: Hannah McKay

Photo Sales

3. Dressed for the occasion

Susan Hogg and Karen Landsbury meet Big Pink Dress Man Colin Burgin-Plews and his Jubilee outfit

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

4. Tucking in

The cake stall was a big hit at the Jubilee street party in Orchid Gardens

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
South TynesideLondonCliff RichardQueenHarry Redknapp
Next Page
Page 1 of 4