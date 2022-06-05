More pictures from South Tyneside and London on the last day of the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Parties and events have been under way for four days as the borough played its part in celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
And in London, Her Majesty delighted revellers by making a much-anticipated Buckingham Palace balcony appearance as a parade down The Mall celbraetd each decade of her reign.
During the Queen’s appearance a choir of celebrities including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw and Felicity Kendal took part in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 4