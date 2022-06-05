More pictures from South Tyneside and London on the last day of the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Parties and events have been under way for four days as the borough played its part in celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

And in London, Her Majesty delighted revellers by making a much-anticipated Buckingham Palace balcony appearance as a parade down The Mall celbraetd each decade of her reign.

During the Queen’s appearance a choir of celebrities including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw and Felicity Kendal took part in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen.

1. Taking the plunge Fun at the party in Orchid Gardens

2. Family group The Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte watch the parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

3. Dressed for the occasion Susan Hogg and Karen Landsbury meet Big Pink Dress Man Colin Burgin-Plews and his Jubilee outfit

4. Tucking in The cake stall was a big hit at the Jubilee street party in Orchid Gardens