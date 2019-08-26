More than 1,000 children keep active on South Tyneside Council Summer Sports Programme
More than 1,000 children have taken part in a scheme aimed at keeping them active over the summer holidays.
The South Tyneside Council Summer Sports Programme, aimed at keeping young people occupied on sporting and worthwhile activities during the six weeks, offers an array of activities including football camp, tennis, mini athletics and a multi activity camp.
In total, 1,075 young people have participated in the programme so far, with the number expected to rise to over 1500 by the time school is back in session.
Councillor Alan Kerr, Lead Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “The summer holiday programme has been a great success with lots of sessions at full capacity.”
“We’ve had a packed programme of sporting activities and events this summer, many of them free, for children across the Borough to enjoy.”
The initiative has also provided children with the opportunity to engage in fun, social activities while also developing new skills and making friends.
The holiday programme has proved a big hit with young and old as parents have been quick to praise the activity filled days, according to Kerr.
He added: “We have some excellent staff who are extremely experienced in their field and we constantly receive positive feedback from parents who believe it’s a great way to keep children busy and active throughout the summer break.”
The events have been taking place at sport facilities all over South Tyneside such as Temple Park Centre, Monkton Stadium, Jarrow Focus and Hebburn Central, with kwik cricket, dodgeball, football and much more still on offer.