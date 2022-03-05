Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay and the Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp visited Monkton Dene Park in Primrose Jarrow where they were joined by volunteer of the park and Primrose Cllr Paul Milburn to plant some new trees.

The volunteers have been working with South Tyneside Council’s tree team to improve green spaces and protect the environment in line with the Queens Green Canopy.

Paul said: “It’s the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and to mark the occasion, many people in the UK are planting additional trees. I was pleased to be able to work with the South Tyneside Council Tree Team in order to secure a number of UK native fruit trees for the park, which are a fitting replacement for the number of mature trees lost recently due to damage from storms and a burst water main.”

Tree planting at Monkton Dene park

The park is very popular with the community with its play area used by young children and their families, a mutli-use games area and plenty of open space to exercise.

The old bowling pavilion inside the park has recently been refurbished which is being used as a hub for various activities such as litter picks, gardening activities and a newly established youth service.

Paul added: “Many thanks to all involved for making this event possible and contributing to what will become a noticeable, substantial improvement to the North West entrance area of the Park, which is located adjacent St Peter’s Church, York Avenue.”

