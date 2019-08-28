The family are doing their all to get Stephen Foley home including his mam Joyce Foley (left) and his auntie Ann Wilson (right). Picture: Tom Banks

The family of a South Shields dad who suffered a brain injury in a motorbike crash are desperately trying to bring him home.

Stephen Foley, 29, from the Horsley Hill area was left with life-changing injuries after coming off his motorbike on Highfield Road a year ago in September 2018.

The father-of-three had to have his right foot amputated and suffered a brain injury which has left him unable to speak though he communicates with his thumb and is able recognise people.

Stephen's step-dad Brian Gibson is among those supporting him. Picture: Tom Banks

He is being cared for 24 hours a day in a care home however Stephen’s mam, Joyce Foley, has been trying to raise money to make adaptations to her house so that he can return there to live with her.

Joyce Foley said: “I want him home because he will benefit from that. We believe that we can give him the time to teach him again.

“I didn’t want him to go into a home. I want him to live with me and to have his own space where he can manage so we can look after him and still have his carers here.”

Stephen worked as scaffolder before the life-changing crash last year.

'Angel of the north' Laura Crutwell came along to the fundraiser

Stephen’s family and friends came together to organise a family fun day at The Rose and Crown on Saturday, August 24 and made a grand total of £4,650.91.

The woman who saved Stephen’s life by giving CPR at the roadside has kept in touch with the family and attended the event.

Laura Crutwell who gave CPR to Stephen at the scene of the accident has been hailed ‘our Angel of the North’ by Joyce.

Joyce said: “I would like to say a special thanks to Laura for saving his life. He wouldn’t be here without her.

Many turned out to the family fun day to take part in a variety of games

“It was really successful event. Everybody said it went really smoothly as it was really well organised by my family and friends and everyone seemed to enjoy it.”

The family hope to raise more money and are planning more charity nights.

The great prizes helped raise a huge amount of money