News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
1 hour ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
2 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
3 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
4 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
5 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following a collision at The Nook

A man has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following a collision in South Shields.

By Ryan Smith
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to Sunderland Road, in South Shields, shortly after 1.15pm on Friday, April 21, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

The man, who was riding the bike, was taken to hospital with what has been described as “serious” leg injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood that he currently remains in hospital.

The collision happened on Sunderland Road. The collision happened on Sunderland Road.
The collision happened on Sunderland Road.
Most Popular

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and officers are asking for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “At 1.20pm yesterday (Friday) we received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Sunderland Road, South Shields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended and the male motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, where he remains.

“An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

“Anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230421-0557.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:HospitalMotorcyclistSouth ShieldsEmergency services