Emergency services were called to Sunderland Road, in South Shields, shortly after 1.15pm on Friday, April 21, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

The man, who was riding the bike, was taken to hospital with what has been described as “serious” leg injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that he currently remains in hospital.

The collision happened on Sunderland Road.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and officers are asking for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “At 1.20pm yesterday (Friday) we received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Sunderland Road, South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended and the male motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, where he remains.

“An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

“Anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230421-0557.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad