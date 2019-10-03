Jayne Rainsforth wants to raise as much money as possible for 4Louis.

Dean Michael Dennis Wiffen came into the world on Monday, September 2, just a short time after parents Jayne Rainsforth and Dean Wiffen learned that their baby boy’s kidneys were failing as they attended their gender scan.

Doctors told the couple they were “very concerned” about baby Dean’s health and that his chance of survival outside of the womb would be less than 10%, with a need for dialysis immediately at birth.

Jayne, of Biddick Hall, and her partner had the most heartbreaking choice to make.

She said: “We have to make the decision to terminate, and that was the hardest decision for us.”

After meeting with doctors and taking medication, Jayne went into hospital to deliver baby Dean.

What is 4Louis and how does it support families?

When their baby arrived, Jayne and Dean received the help of 4Louis, a Sunderland-based charity supporting families with stillbirth, child loss and miscarriage.

Harrison, Dean, Mile and Jayne with the 4Louise baby box in memory of baby Dean.

And it was their intervention, Jayne said, which kept the couple going after the heartbreak of saying goodbye to their baby son.

“Without them, I would have totally crumbled,” she continued.

“It helped us have that little bit of comfort and it meant we could go home with something.”

4Louis gifted the couple with a memory box, containing special items to help Jayne, 24, and Dean, 27, remember their little boy.

Jayne is hosting a fundraiser in 2020 in memory of baby Dean.

This included keyrings, a book, photographs, a packet of “Forget-me-Not” seeds and ink so hand and footprints can be created as a keepsake.

A cuddle cot, also provided by the charity, enabled the couple to spend some precious moments with their son.

Jayne, who is also mum to Harrison, five and Mila, two, said talking about her experiences with family and friends has helped her cope and that the box has been “amazing” to look at and treasure.

She said: “It’s okay to move on, but I know that box is always still there.

Dean Wiffen, 27.

“It’s an amazing thing for parents, and you have got those memories.”

In the weeks that followed, Jayne began work on organising a fundraiser to support 4Louis, which was founded by Kirsty McGurrell, from Washington, whose own son Lewis died 12 days before his due date in 2009.

To date, Jayne has already raised more than £200 in the charity’s name, but she wanted to “go bigger” with an event of her own to support families.

She added: “It’s really lifted my spirits just knowing everyone is helping and giving back to 4Louis.”

The mum also thanked the staff and midwives at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary, where baby Dean was delivered, for their care and support.

When is the event and how can I support it?

4Louis gifted Jayne and her familt with a memory box for baby Dean.

Jayne’s fundraiser is taking place at the Clover and Wolf, South Shields, on Friday, January 24 from 7.30pm until 11.30pm.

This day was chosen as it was supposed to be baby Dean’s due date.

Tickets are £2 for adults and also include the cost of a raffle ticket, and children go free.

The night will feature a range of entertainment including a face painter, DJ and mega tombola. Prizes include cocktail packages, bouncy castle hire and tattoo vouchers.

If you would like to attend, contact Jayne on 07549153688 for further details and to buy tickets.