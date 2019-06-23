Music helps Westoe Village Fair raise cash to the tune of £4,000 as community turns out to show support

A steel band proved a hit with the crowd as Westoe Village Fair filled with families.

Sunday, 23 June, 2019, 15:12
All the fun of the fair at Westoe Village's Annual Fair, whichhelped raise more than £4,000 for good causes.

The event, hosted by residents of the South Shields community, raises cash for good causes who apply for a share of the funds raised during the day-long celebration.

Line Dancing Ladies for Alzheimer’s North East were among the performers at the fair.

On Saturday, June 22, villagers and community groups from across the borough set up stalls, while a packed programme of entertainment also added to the festivities.

The Colours Steel Pan School Band, Hindu Nari Sangh Bollywood Sanddancers, Living Waters Marching Band, Line Dancing Ladies for Alzheimer’s North East, Harton Harmonisers and a set by Genfactor finalist India Mason were among those to perform.

Chairman of Westoe Village Residents’ Association Nigel McMann said: “It was extremely good and the weather makes a hell of difference of course.

“The final total is yet to the counted, because we’re still getting money coming in, but we estimate that this year we have got £4,000, which is a conservative estimate because we only have the money that has come in from the villagers and our own stalls.

Home-made cakes were among the items sold by residents to help raise cash.

“That is very very good and I honestly think the steel band helped make the day.

“They really got people moving, as did the line dancers and the Bollywood group.

“The steel band also deserve a special mention because they’ve not been formed for very long and this was their first public appearance.

“We had more people than we have had in some years and there was an excellent atmosphere.”

Westoe Village Fair visitors take a breather during the celebrations.

He added an additional thanks to Wendy Wadey, who helped organise the stalls.

“She needs a thank you as she did a lot of hard work,” he said.

Since 2009, the event has helped raise more than £35,000, which has then been distributed to good causes who seek out cash support from the association.

South Tyneside Hospital Radio also helped keep visitors entertained, while home-made cakes and hot drinks were among the refreshments sold by the residents, while charities set up stalls to help them add funds to their coffers.

Colour Steel Pan School band were a new addition to the Westoe Village Fair programme this year.
Refreshments were served up during the course of the annual gathering.
The day featured a host of performances to entertain guests of Westoe Village Fair.
Westoe Village Fair drew in the biggest crowd in years.
The team behind the day said the music helped keep visitors entertained as they looked around the stalls.