Music night will help support young South Tyneside artists

Three-piece band The Undaclass and Denial have been lined up for the gig at the Elmfield Social Club, Campbell Park Road, in Hebburn, on May 27.

The event is in aid of artists from Into the Spotlight which supports young singers – including those with disabilities – to showcase their musical talents.

It is hoped enough money will be raised to enable the singers to produce a compilation of their work on CD.

The Undaclass

Ian Curry, a former staff nurse who set up the group alongside his son Daniel, said: “We have been providing music management services helping singers economically by booking singers into several venues as well as running a community recording studio affordable to all.

“We have been running a lot of the sessions free of charge whilst developing our Compilation CD that we hope to release and distribute as well as play on the radio to help local musicians to develop a fan base.

“We had The Undaclass visit our base at ACTS Age Concern South Shields including our recording studio. They were very impressed with what they saw and offered to do a fundraising event to help our community group.”

Into the Spotlight was set up to support singers but now helps other performers including magicians, dancers and comedians as well as a community choir.

The group has more than 1,000 member requests on its Facebook page with interest from songwriters and musicians.