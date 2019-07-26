Mystery surrounds smell of gas in Sunderland and South Shields following gas network investigation
A high volume of calls reporting a strong smell of gas were made across the North East on Thursday, July 25.
The Northern Gas Network has now confirmed the smell is ‘not gas network-related’ – so what was the cause of the overpowering stench that swept across the North East?
From Washington to South Hylton, Ryhope to Silksworth, residents have reported smelling the gas-like odour throughout Thursday.
But so investigations haven’t been able to determine the cause.
An update from the company in the early hours of Friday, July 26, confirmed Northern Gas Networks is continuing to receive a high volume of calls relating to a strong smell in the air between the Tyne and the Wear.
Ian Waddle, Head of Operations Support for Northern Gas Networks said: “Following investigations we can confirm that the strong smell across the South Shields, Gateshead, Sunderland, Newcastle, Wallsend and Whitley Bay areas is not gas network-related.
“If anyone smells gas they should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999 and our engineers will be there as soon as possible.”
Comments on the Echo’s story shows the extent of how far the odour had spread.
Dawn Outlaw said: “Could smell it from SR2 to SR3 between 8 and 11. Then went to Grangetowns Asda around 11 and hell, it was strong, felt so sick from it.”
Cathryn Dickinson said: “Very strong smell of gas around Hylton Riverside today.”
Pamela Robinson added: “I’ve said all day I can smell gas in Sunderland and again tonight when my partner was driving us through Seaham too.”