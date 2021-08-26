Gazette readers have been sharing their best pet pictures for National Dog Day.

National Dog Day: 20 pictures of South Tyneside's perfect pooches

It’s time to celebrate your beloved family pets as National Dog Day arrives for 2021.

Founded in 2004, the annual celebration looks to honour dogs of all breeds and help the public recognise the number of four-legged friends that need to be rescued every year.

So we put the call out for the Shields Gazette readers to introduce us to their paw-some pooches – and hundreds of you got in touch to share treasured photographs and memories of your best pals.

We’ve rounded up just some of the happy hounds into a picture special to mark the celebration in style.

Check out the pictures and add your own to our post on Facebook here. Thank you to everyone who contributed; we’re just sorry we can’t share them all!

1. Double trouble

Max and Poppy in a picture fit for a postcard!

Photo: Kristal Warburton

2. Super dog

No problem too big for 15-year-old Bichon Harvey.

Photo: Nicola Swift-Hunter

3. Paw patrol

Tala and Brynny at Budle Bay.

Photo: Lynn Day

4. Give me a treat!

Smudge, Sasha, and Dexter get in formation.

Photo: Alison Jordan

