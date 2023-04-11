News you can trust since 1849
National Pet Day: 30 pictures of South Tyneside and Newcastle’s perfect pets

We are nation of animal lovers and what better way to celebrate National Pet Day than with a gallery of pets in your lives.

By Ryan Smith
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST

Tuesday, April 11, marks National Pet Day which is an annual event that celebrates the joy that pets can bring the lives of their owners.

The day aims to encourage people to help reduce the number of animals that are currently living in shelters across the country.

As the nation celebrates the special relationship families share with their pets, we asked you to submit photos of the animals in your life via the Shields Gazette and NewcastleWorld Facebook pages.

Here are some of the pictures that you shared with us on National Pet Day.

We apologise if your picture isn’t used here, we received so many that we could not use them all.

Submitted by Leonnie Shephard.

1. Duchess Honeypot

Submitted by Leonnie Shephard.

Submitted by Tricia Scorer.

2. Bob

Submitted by Tricia Scorer.

Submitted by Darren Gillen.

3. Ghost

Submitted by Darren Gillen.

Submitted by Nichola Carhart Parr.

4. Harley and Winston

Submitted by Nichola Carhart Parr.

