Andrew Dawson of building firm Castle, right, with colleague Craig Muldoon, left, and Peter Dalby of Northumberland Estates.

A booming building firm in South Tyneside is taking on the lead role in a major new retail and trade project in the North East.

Castle – which has it’s headquarters at Hebburn’s Monkton Business Park – has been appointed principal contractor for a Northumberland Estates’ project at Wynyard Business Park, near Stockton-on-Tees.

Castle will oversee the creation of 52,000 sq ft of retail space and a 45,000 sq ft trade – which is set to attract key retailers such as Starbucks and a Sainsbury’s superstore.

The trade park will feature seven new units, which will be occupied by a range of businesses, including Howdens, Screwfix and Dove.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, said: “After a successful tender process, we have been appointed as principal contractor to deliver the facilities at the new retail and trade park.

“The project will see our teams involved in everything from the initial enabling works, statutory services, earthworks, groundworks, through to partial mechanical, electrical and plumbing services and external services including roads and car parks.”

Wynyard Business Park is seen as of the most prestigious business locations in the Tees Valley and key to attracting new companies to the area and is currently home to over 60 businesses, employing approximately 5,000 people.

The Sainsbury’s store alone is expected to create 124 jobs.

Craig Muldoon, divisional director, Build, at Castle, said: “Sustainability will feature heavily throughout the works.

"There will be significant renewable energy measures on the project, including EV charging points and a Battery Energy Storage System -which will store energy from solar panels and release it when demand requires.

"We will also be working to a Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method ‘Very Good’ standard, to specify and measure the sustainability performance of the buildings.”

Peter Dalby, development manager at Northumberland Estates, said: “We are delighted to have obtained planning permission for the first phase of the Wynyard Retail and Trade Park.

"This is a key development for Northumberland Estates and we are looking forward to working with Castle to deliver the project to a high specification.”