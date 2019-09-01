The Mayor Coun Norman Dick and Mayoress Jean Williamson with youngsters at Ocean Road Community Centre's summer club.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside attended the final session of the summer holiday club at Ocean Road Community Centre in South Shields, on Wednesday, August 28 to see the impact it has had on young people there.

The sessions have given more than 20 children, aged between eight and 15, the opportunity to take part in sports, activities and days out over the six-week summer holiday.

The scheme, which ran for the first time this year, has been funded by Street Games, a charity which brings sports to disadvantaged young people, and the Shears Foundation.

The children, who attend Marine Park Primary School and Hadrian School in South Shields, have been provided with free breakfast, lunch and a full day of activities, twice a week during the break.

The aim was to take some of the burden off parents, giving disadvantaged young people, or those who may not have had the opportunity, the chance to try new things and get outdoors, in order to improve their health and wellbeing.

As well as sports and activities, children have been on day trips to Beamish and on the ferry to North Shields.

“It’s really hard for parents supporting children all through the holidays, so if we can step up and give them a different experience, then that’s where we and fellow funders are really essential,” said Ocean Road Community Centre manager, Liz Stevenson.

“Sometimes young people don’t have the opportunity to get involved in many activities in the summer, so every day we do something different.

“It helps have a positive impact on their wellbeing, encourages them to make new friends and allows them to experience new things.

“If they weren’t here, they would be in the house playing computer games.”

Ms Stevenson added: “It was a really nice experience having the mayor come down, he was really involved and chatting to all the young people which was lovely.