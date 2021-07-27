New luxury cruise ship set to sail past South Shields on first visit to Port of Tyne
New luxury cruise liner, the SAGA Spirit of Adventure, will make its first visit to the Port of Tyne this week.
The boutique cruise ship will sail past South Shields on its journey down the River Tyne on Wednesday, July 28, where the vessel will spend the day at the port.
The visit is part of the Spirit of Adventure’s first cruise season, which comes as the industry hosts passengers for UK-based trips during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Port of Tyne’s Commercial Director for Cruise, Kate O’Hara, said: “I am delighted to welcome SAGA and the Spirit of Adventure for her first visit to the Port.
"It’s fantastic to see passengers getting back out on the water and enjoying the amazing holiday experiences they offer.”
Already this summer the Port of Tyne has welcomed the TUI Marella Explorer 2 cruise liner and the Spirit of Advenutre’s sister ship, the Spirit of Discovery.
The Disney cruise ship is also expected to visit the port in the coming weeks.
It will be an early start for those wanting to see the Spirit of Adventure sail into the River Tyne on Thursday, as the ship is due to arrive at the Port at 7am before leaving at 5pm the same day.
Those wanting to watch the vessel leave that evening will also be treated to a tug water cannon display during her departure, which the Port promises will make for stunning photographs.
The Spirit of Adventure has 554 cabins, each with its own private balcony, and can cater for up to 999 guests.
While on board passengers will be spoilt for choice with five restaurants, serving complimentary food and drink.
SAGA Cruises say the Spirit of Adventure was designed to resemble a high-end London hotel offering facilities including a spa, two saunas, steam room, hydrotherapy pool and a lido.
Passengers can also enjoy a range of theatre performances at the 444-seat theatre during their cruise and check out the impressive collection of art on board.
The ship also boasts a gym, shop and state-of-the-art golf simulator, as well as a stunning sun deck where guests can enjoy playing a range of sports.