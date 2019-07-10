New nursing graduates providing first class care for South Tyneside and Sunderland patients
The first nursing students to complete an exciting new adult nursing course at the University of Sunderland aimed at encouraging more local recruits to enter the profession received their degrees at a special graduation ceremony yesterday.
The vast majority of the graduates are now providing care to patients in hospitals and in the community for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, which was instrumental in establishing the BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing Practice programme.
The University of Sunderland developed the degree course along with partners from health, social care, education and the voluntary sector, including the Trust. The initial group began the three-year programme in April 2016 and they were required to complete a total of 4,600 hours, equally split between theory and clinical practice with the Trust.
Sixteen students successfully completed the course, 80 per cent of whom decided to stay with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust to pursue their careers. They obtained posts at South Tyneside District Hospital and Sunderland Royal Hospital in Emergency Care, Orthopaedic Surgery, Medicine, Renal Medicine, the Acute Stroke Unit, and in community health services.
Sue Brent, head of the Sunderland School of nursing, said: “We congratulate all of our nurses who graduated, we are so proud of all their hard work and effort. I’m sure they will make a huge impact in their new roles and improving the quality of health in our region.
“Thanks must also go to our positive and proactive team, who are genuinely excited and incredibly committed to the work we are doing in our School of Nursing.”