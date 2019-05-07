New play about Sir Bobby Robson will get premiere in South Shields

A hat-trick of partners are helping to bring the story of football legend and former Newcastle United and England manager Sir Bobby Robson to life on stage.

Recently-formed Quayside Productions has joined The Customs House, South Shields and Ion Productions to bring Bobby Robson Saved My Life to The Customs House in South Shields and Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle, ahead of a national tour.

Tom Kelly

The play, written by Jarrow-born poet and playwright Tom Kelly, focuses on the late Sir Bobby’s legacy and explores the ability of one person to have a dramatic effect on the life of another.

Focusing on three very different individuals and the ups and downs life throws at them, it promises to be a heart-warming, inspirational and uplifting piece that celebrates not only Sir Bobby’s life, but the impact he had on so many.

Charlie Richmond, director of Newcastle-based Quayside Productions, said: “We are delighted to be co-producing Bobby Robson Saved My Life.

“As an actor often known for my comedy roles I’m excited to explore my more serious side as the character Mark in Bobby Robson Saved My Life.”

Gareth Hunter, of Ion Productions in South Shields, said: “We all believe this to be a fantastic piece of theatre that celebrates not only Sir Bobby, but the human spirit and the legacy we can all leave behind.”

As part of the play’s development, people are being asked to upload a video to social media, of themselves describing Sir Bobby in three words, using the hashtag #3wordsforBobby.

Bobby Robson Saved My Life runs at the The Customs House from July 16 to 20 and The Tyne Theatre from August 2 to August 4.

Each performance will raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation

Tickets are priced at £20 and are on general sale Thursday 2 nd May from 10am.