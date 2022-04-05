Members of the Friends of Readhead Park group, in South Shields, recently planted several new apple and birch trees within the park.

The organisation has been working South Tyneside Council’s tree team to improve green spaces and protect the environment in line with the Queens Green Canopy and North East Community Forest launch.

And it has also submitted a successful application to the Woodlands Trust, with even more tree planting expected to being in the coming weeks and months.

This even includes several cherry trees, to form a small cherry tree avenue in the central area of the park.

Cllr Glenn Thompson, who represents South Tyneside Council’s Westoe ward, was thrilled with the efforts of group members who attended the tree planting.

He said: “Thanks very much to everyone who came along to support the tree planting in our park. And big thanks to the tree team for all their help and guidance.”

The award-winning park is also set to be part of a number of other initiatives to improve facilities. Regular litter picks and the distribution of woodchip around the park are one of many activities the group has been involved in, as well as helping to keep it clean.

It is also hoped that new lighting will be fitted, which will increase the safety for park users after dark, with the group already planning new CCTV cameras for its next project.

