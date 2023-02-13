Newcastle United fans will pause Wembley Stadium festivities for one minute of the 90 this month for a sombre 60 seconds of applause in honour of Gordon Gault.

The 14-year-old boy was killed in a stabbing that took place in Elswick last November and police are still to charge someone with his alleged murder. A total of 20 people have been arrested, including 18 teenagers aged 15 to 18 and two men in their 20s, but all have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The friends and family of Gordon have put together a movement for a clap in the 14th minute of the cup final, which will both remember the 'diamond of a boy' and hopefully encourage anyone with information to come forwards.

Gordon's mother Dionne Barrett has been outspoken in pleading for teenagers to drop knives and for anyone who may be able to help with the investigation into her son's tragic death to help police.

Ms Barrett said: “We are talking about kids here. Some of them will be frightened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have seen someone who has lost their life, murdered in front of their own eyes. A lot of them are scared because it could they think it could happen to them if they open their mouths.

"They are scared of being a grass. You are not a grass. You just have to do this. It could be your best friend or family who is murdered.

Newcastle United fans will remember Gordon Gault at Wembley Stadium

“This has happened outside of a park where there is a swimming baths. It could be another child next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent weeks, Ms Barrett has also offered words of condolences and support to the family of Holly Newton, a 15-year-old girl who died after a stabbing in Hexham last month, as part of her knives down campaign.

Those leading the campaign to get Magpies clapping in the 14th minute are planning on putting together flags and banners to support their knives down message. Some of the display was already taken to the match against West Ham earlier this month.

Writing on Facebook about the Wembley clap, Ms Barrett added: "Also I'm not waiting to dampen spirits for Newcastle at Wembley! Gordon was the happiest, craziest, funniest 14-year-old with a MASSIVE smile! I just want yous all to CLAP like yous have never clapped before! Come on Newcastle United! And roll on WEMBLEY!"

Gordon Gault died from a stab wound last November

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family friend Stacey Wait is leading the Wembley campaign and said: "An army will be flooding Wembley with flags, posters and stickers in an attempt to get Gordon justice.

"His killer is still at large in Newcastle and we are hoping by flooding 80,000 football fans we can raise awareness for more information no matter how big or small.

"We feel as though time is running out for the killer. We will also be flooding Newcastle with flyers to try and rejog people’s memories. We want Gordon’s face to be that well known that the killer can no longer hide."