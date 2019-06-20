Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer backs new play inspired by Sir Bobby Robson
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer is backing a new play inspired by Sir Bobby Robson and raising money for his cancer charity.
Bobby Robson Saved My Life, by Jarrow playwright Tom Kelly, examines how one person can have a dramatic effect on the life of another without ever knowing it and is the fictional story of three very different individuals.
The play runs at The Customs House from July 16 to 20, and will then be performed at the Ipswich Regent on July 31, the 10th anniversary of Sir Bobby’s passing, before two nights at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle in August.
Every performance will raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, the charity Sir Bobby launched in 2008 to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.
Theatre and football fans have been sharing their own thoughts about Sir Bobby using the hashtag #3wordsforBobby.
Alan, the Magpies’ record scorer and a Patron of the foundation, is the latest to share his ‘three words’ via a video message and described his former Newcastle United manager as, ‘Passionate, committed and professional.’
“I think it’s well known Sir Bobby had a huge effect on me and my football career,” he said.
“Without him coming in as manager, I’d probably have left Newcastle United. And knowing the man as I did, I can well believe that he also had a positive effect on people who may never even have met him.”
Charlie Richmond, actor and co-producer, said: “We’re very grateful to Alan for his backing and so glad the #3wordsforBobby campaign is being well-supported. It’s fantastic to have support from someone like Alan who knew Sir Bobby well but we’re just as happy to hear from people who may never have met the great man. The #3wordsforBobby video messages will become part of every performance, so you might see or hear yourself on stage if you upload a video via social media.”
Bobby Robson Saved My Life is directed by Jamie Brown and co-produced by Ion Productions and Quayside Productions in association with The Customs House in South Shields.