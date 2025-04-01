Newcastle's Denise Welch crowned one of the UK's most loved daytime presenters

Newcastle TV star Denise Welch has been crowned one of the UK's most loved daytime presenters.

From Loose Women to This Morning, the UK is spoilt for choice with daytime television shows presented by our favourite faces but which presenters do the UK love watching the most with their morning coffee?

To find out, Betway researched a seedlist of 120 UK presenters, analysing Google search volume, Instagram following, and article engagement rates to reveal the most loved daytime TV faces.

Included in the top ten is Denise Welch, the Tynemouth born star of Loose Women, but where exactly does she rank and who is she joined by?

Take a look below at the most loved TV presenters according to Betway’s analysis...

Take a look at the 10 best loved daytime presenters in the UK.

1. UK's most loved daytime presenters

Take a look at the 10 best loved daytime presenters in the UK. | Various

The Surrey based presenter has an annual GSV of 1,980,000; 1.1 million Instagram followers; and an article engagement rate of 394.123.

2. Ruth Langsford (1)

The Surrey based presenter has an annual GSV of 1,980,000; 1.1 million Instagram followers; and an article engagement rate of 394.123. | Getty Images

The Dagenham born presenter has an annual GSV of 2,412,000; 6 million Instagram followers; and an article engagement rate of 230,947.

3. Stacey Solomon (2)

The Dagenham born presenter has an annual GSV of 2,412,000; 6 million Instagram followers; and an article engagement rate of 230,947. | Getty Images for the NTA's

The Birminham raised presenter has an annual GSV of 2,412,000; 1.7 million Instagram followers; and an article engagement rate of 271,655.

4. Alison Hammond (3)

The Birminham raised presenter has an annual GSV of 2,412,000; 1.7 million Instagram followers; and an article engagement rate of 271,655. | Getty Images

