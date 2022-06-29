Readers have been sharing some of the best pictures they've taken in and around South Tyneside.

Nine beautiful pictures taken by Shields Gazette readers to celebrate World Camera Day

The recent warm weather has given families more opportunities to get out and about enjoying South Tyneside’s outdoor spaces.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:55 am

Since today (Wednesday, June 29) is recognised by some as World Camera Day, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the borough’s beauty with some of your own fantastic photographs.

The Shields Gazette readers have a keen eye for a superb shot – and dozens of you answered our call on social media for your best photographs taken across our towns and villages.

If you’re in need of a midweek pick-me-up, take a look at our picture round-up.

Thank you to everyone who shared a picture. Click here to add your own to the post and you may see them shared in future.

1. Landmark

Have you even been on a walk to the coast if you don't take a picture of the Groyne?

Photo: Fallyn Kinsella

2. Lighthouses

Taking in that sea air. You can't beat it!

Photo: Elizabeth Wilson

3. Leading the way

Enjoying that open sand on a walk.

Photo: Gemma Wright

4. Double trouble

These guys making the most of an empty beach - and taking a run at the photographer too!

Photo: Glenn Pickering

