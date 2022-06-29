Since today (Wednesday, June 29) is recognised by some as World Camera Day, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the borough’s beauty with some of your own fantastic photographs.

The Shields Gazette readers have a keen eye for a superb shot – and dozens of you answered our call on social media for your best photographs taken across our towns and villages.

If you’re in need of a midweek pick-me-up, take a look at our picture round-up.

Thank you to everyone who shared a picture. Click here to add your own to the post and you may see them shared in future.

1. Landmark Have you even been on a walk to the coast if you don't take a picture of the Groyne? Photo: Fallyn Kinsella Photo Sales

2. Lighthouses Taking in that sea air. You can't beat it! Photo: Elizabeth Wilson Photo Sales

3. Leading the way Enjoying that open sand on a walk. Photo: Gemma Wright Photo Sales

4. Double trouble These guys making the most of an empty beach - and taking a run at the photographer too! Photo: Glenn Pickering Photo Sales