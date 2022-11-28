News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hebburn Christmas light switch-on 2022

Nine festive photos from Hebburn Christmas light switch-on 2022

Christmas has arrived in Hebburn as lights have been officially switched on in the town by Santa and his elves.

By Sam Johnson
2 hours ago

Families watched as Santa and his Elves stopped off in Hebburn to switch on the towns Christmas lights and spread some festive cheer for all to hear.

Crowds enjoyed performances from St Aloysius RC Primary School and entertainer Mr Merlin as the countdown to Christmas officially began.

Here are nine festive photos from the Hebburn Christmas light switch-on 2022.

1. Ho Ho Ho!

Hebburn Christmas lights switch on from South Tyneside Council leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, Mayoress Jean Copp, Cllr Richard Porthouse and Santa Claus with his Elf.

Photo: sn

Photo Sales

2. Christmas festivities

Hebburn Christmas lights switch on.

Photo: sn

Photo Sales

3. Jingle bells

Santa ringing the bell at the Hebburn Christmas lights switch

Photo: sn

Photo Sales

4. Festive cheer

Hebburn Christmas lights switch on with Santa Claus with his Elf.

Photo: sn

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3