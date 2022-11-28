Nine festive photos from Hebburn Christmas light switch-on 2022
Christmas has arrived in Hebburn as lights have been officially switched on in the town by Santa and his elves.
Families watched as Santa and his Elves stopped off in Hebburn to switch on the towns Christmas lights and spread some festive cheer for all to hear.
Crowds enjoyed performances from St Aloysius RC Primary School and entertainer Mr Merlin as the countdown to Christmas officially began.
Here are nine festive photos from the Hebburn Christmas light switch-on 2022.
Page 1 of 3