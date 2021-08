The Great North Feast in the Park returned to Bents Park, in South Shields, for three days of food and music from Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30.

The free event offered crowds a huge variety of food and drink stalls along with live entertainment from North East artists.

Visitors could enjoy around 20 stalls, including hot food vendors, selling everything from burgers and Cuban food to cakes and drinks.

Check out these nine photos of visitors enjoying some tasty food!

1. Family day out Family and friends enjoyed a variety of food in South Shields.

2. Tasty! It was the fourth time that the Great North Feast in the Park has delighted foodies in South Shields.

3. Picnic Around 20 stalls attended the food festival.

4. Crowds Visitors turned out in South Shields.