Nine pictures as Armed Forces Day makes triumphant return to South Shields after Covid break

Hundreds of people supported South Tyneside’s Armed Forces Day which saw a parade along the sea front followed by a motorcycle exhibition and family dun day in Bents Park.
It took place on Sunday, June 19, to avoid clashing with other events in the North East on national Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 25.
Troops and cadets marched from Gypsies Green Stadium into Bents Park where an open-air service was held and an inspection of the troops by Mayor of South Tyneside Councillor Pat Hay and Her Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant Barry Speker.
The event was followed by a day of family fun including live music, a motorbike exhibition, children's fairground rides as well as charity and trade stalls.