Nine pictures as Armed Forces Day makes triumphant return to South Shields after Covid break

It took place on Sunday, June 19, to avoid clashing with other events in the North East on national Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 25.

Troops and cadets marched from Gypsies Green Stadium into Bents Park where an open-air service was held and an inspection of the troops by Mayor of South Tyneside Councillor Pat Hay and Her Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant Barry Speker.

The event was followed by a day of family fun including live music, a motorbike exhibition, children's fairground rides as well as charity and trade stalls.

1. Huge turnout of motorcyclists An estimated 500 motorbike and scooter riders rode past the podium for civic dignitaries.

2. Scooters on parade Motorbikes and scooters of all makes and vintage took part in the Armed Forces Day parade.

3. Riding into town Motorbike clubs and riders from across the North East supported the event organised by the Bad-Landers MCC in aid of forces charities.

4. Military parade Standard bearers during the military parade on Armed Forces Day at South Shields.