Nine pictures as Armed Forces Day makes triumphant return to South Shields after Covid break

The whole community gathered to mark annual Armed Forces Day in South Shields on Sunday.

People turned out in force in South Shields to salute our Armed Forces.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 3:35 pm

Hundreds of people supported South Tyneside’s Armed Forces Day which saw a parade along the sea front followed by a motorcycle exhibition and family dun day in Bents Park.

It took place on Sunday, June 19, to avoid clashing with other events in the North East on national Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 25.

Troops and cadets marched from Gypsies Green Stadium into Bents Park where an open-air service was held and an inspection of the troops by Mayor of South Tyneside Councillor Pat Hay and Her Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant Barry Speker.

The event was followed by a day of family fun including live music, a motorbike exhibition, children's fairground rides as well as charity and trade stalls.

1. Huge turnout of motorcyclists

An estimated 500 motorbike and scooter riders rode past the podium for civic dignitaries.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Scooters on parade

Motorbikes and scooters of all makes and vintage took part in the Armed Forces Day parade.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Riding into town

Motorbike clubs and riders from across the North East supported the event organised by the Bad-Landers MCC in aid of forces charities.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Military parade

Standard bearers during the military parade on Armed Forces Day at South Shields.

Photo: Kevin Brady

