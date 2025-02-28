Northumbria Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old boy

Northumbria Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old boy.

Have you seen Reuben Gadah from Newcastle? | Police

Reuben Gadah, 14, is currently missing from Newcastle.

He was last seen at around 9.45pm on Monday, and Northumbria Police say they are “growing increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

Reuben often frequents the Newcastle city centre and South Shields areas.

He is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and brown curly hair – and is believed to be wearing all black clothing, with distinctive pale blue Nike Jordan trainers.

Police ask Reuben, or anyone who knows where he may be, to get in touch by sending then a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.

For those who are unable to contacpolice in those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250224-1109