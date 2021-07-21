Northumbria Police have payed tribute to fallen colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty as a national memorial is set to be unveiled next week.

The memorial will stand at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to offer family, friends and visitors a poignant spot ‘to reflect and contemplate the service and sacrifice’ of almost 5,000 officers from across the country who have died while on duty.

Next week on July 28, the 12-metre high memorial will be unveiled and will include a total of 10 officers since 1976 from Northumbria Police who have tragically died while on duty.

Chief Constable Keenen speaking at a previous memorial event held at Middle Engine Lane.

Paying tribute to the Force’s fallen officers, Chief Constable Winton Keenen of Northumbria Police said: “I am extremely proud of the people I work alongside, all of the officers, staff and volunteers who serve and protect the communities we are so privileged to be a part of here in the North East.

“We are committed to ensuring the region remains one of the safest in the country and on occasions this means those charged with the duty of public service choosing to place themselves in dangerous and hostile situations to protect others. Sadly, this can have dire consequences and we have already experienced the tragic loss of too many friends, family and kindred spirits.

“Each and every person who has lost their life in service has their own unique and individual story, a story that deserves to be told and remembered. Indeed, we should never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice whilst seeking to provide the safety and cohesion it can sometimes become all too easy to take for granted.

“I am thankful to all police forces, organisations and charities who have come together to create this unique memorial – it is a fitting tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the course of protecting others.”

Their names are:

PC Shirley Moses, who died 44 years ago, aged 21

PC Malcolm Drummond Cavagin, who died 40 years ago, aged 35

PC Daniel Buckley, who died 39 years ago, aged 32

PC Bernard Leslie Bull, who died 30 years ago, age 35

PC Michael Urwin, who died 28 years ago, aged 30

Sgt William Forth who died 28 years ago, aged 34

PC Samuel Donaldson McClughin, who died 25 years ago, aged 52

PC Joe Carroll who died 15 years ago, aged 46

Insp Phillip Gunn who died 15 years ago, aged 46

PC David Rathband, who died 9 years ago, aged 44

PC John Davidson, who died 3 years ago, aged 53

