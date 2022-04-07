Nursery children celebrate Easter.

Children from Nurserytime South Shields took part in activities at the Community Garden Space in North Marine Park.

The little ones showed their creative side with crafts and activities, and took part in a parade.

Nurserytime manager Helen Coulson said: “Children of all age groups had been practicing songs for the event alongside 'Tom the Music Man', a teacher who works closely in partnership with the nursery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nursery children celebrate Easter.

"The pre-school children designed and created their own Easter bonnets ready for a parade within the gardens, the toddlers became bunnies to perform their favourite songs and the babies became Easter chicks for their performance of 'Spring chicken'.

“After their songs they played some Easter games, did an Easter egg hunt and each received some chocolate eggs and an Easter story book.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Tom the Music Man as ever for supporting the children of Nurserytime with their singing and to Jade Ridley from South Tyneside Council for her support in facilitating the event.”

Nursery children celebrate Easter.