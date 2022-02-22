Little ones at Nurserytime centres in South Shields and Hebburn marked Random Act of Kindness Day 2022 by looking for ways brighten up people’s days with simple gestures in the community and to one another.

Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime South Shields, said: “They decided that they could perhaps leave a kind message, have lovely manners or provide a helping-hand to someone in need.

“Within the nursery, each of the staff team chose a name out of the hat to write a message of kind words to.

"They then extended their kindness to the local community and the children left some positive affirmation tags around South Marine Park for the public to find.

"They also took some special decorated tags over to the residents of St Thomas Complex (a care home) with whom they have close links.

Helen said children at Nurserytime South Shields would love to hear from anyone that finds or receives a special tag from them.

“They really do hope they made even a small difference to someone's day,” added Helen.

Meanwhile, at the nursery’s sister site in Hebburn, children and staff worked on similar project to brighten up days in the community.

Nurserytime Hebburn manager Elena Wood said: “Leading up to this day, the children discussed what they would like to give out to people in the local community.

"The children decided people would like flowers, the children then made up bunches of flowers for people and handed them out within the community.

"One woman commented on how much it cheered her up.”

Random Acts of Kindness Day fell on Thursday, February 17 in 2022, is part of Random Acts of Kindness Week, which ran from February 13 to February 19.

The awareness day was founded by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, based in Denver in the United States, but has since spread to organisations around the world.

The aim and slogan is to #MakeKindnessTheNorm.

There are currently 42,002 ‘RAKtivists’ from 89 different countries, who have all signed up in support of bringing more kindness to the world.

