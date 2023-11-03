News you can trust since 1849
Nursery kids learn how to help in community

Youngsters from two nurseries in South Tyneside have been learning to help struggling families in the area.
By Tom Patterson
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT- 1 min read
Staff and youngsters from Nurserytime.Staff and youngsters from Nurserytime.
As part of a programme of harvest-time events, children at Nurserytime in South Shields and Hebburn, and their families have been collecting donations for the borough’s Hospitality and Hope and Hebburn Helps foodbanks.

Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime in Beach Road, South Shields, said: “The children have been learning all about harvest and its significance at this time of year.

"Not only have they been learning harvest songs to sing in celebration but their families have been contributing towards collections which have since been donated to the food banks run by Hospitality and Hope and Hebburn Helps.”

She added: “As part of this, it has also allowed the children to learn the importance of showing kindness and consideration towards those less fortunate than us.

“We would like to say a special thank you to all of our children for their fabulous kindness and tuneful singing voices and to our lovely families for their generous contributions.

"We do hope that such experiences stay with our children for many years to come.”

Nurserytime’s nursery in Hebburn is in Victoria Road West.

Hebburn Helps Community Food Bank and Crisis Response Team is a voluntary community organisation that was set up to help local families who are finding it hard and are struggling to make ends meet during the current cost of living crisis

Hospitality and Hope is one of South Tyneside’s leading food insecurity, homelessness and community wellbeing charities.

