Old Jarrovians invited to rugby club's special reunion

An archive picture of the Jarrovians in action.

Members of Jarrovians RUFC are organising the get together for everyone who has ever been involved with the Jarrow club.

Club Secretary Sam Rawsterne said members past and present were invited for a day to remember at the club’s home ground – the Lukes Lane Sports Pavilion in Hebburn.

Hot food will be served and the bar will be open on Saturday December 4, with everyone who has ever worn the black and amber stripes of the club encouraged to turn out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is a call out to all the Jarrovians who have ever pulled on the hallowed black and amber,” said Sam.

"Saturday, December 4, is a date to put in your diaries for an event you don’t want to miss.

"Come down and watch the current crop of Jarrovians in action on the pitch and then retire to the clubhouse for some good food, good beer, tall tales and inevitable singing of songs.”

He added: "We've scheduled it for a game – we're playing against Gosforth which kicks off at 2.15pm – but the clubhouse will be open from 1.30pm.”

Sam said he hoped to see a good turnout on the day, with players spanning the generations taking part.

Jarrovians RUFC was established in 1978 by students from the nearby college in Hebburn, and describes itself as a club with deep roots in the local community, with a number of senior teams and junior teams.